Starting with the Pixel 2 from 2017, Google has been embedding an eSIM into all of its Pixel phones. Although eSIM has been touted for its many virtues — changing one's carrier remotely without a physical SIM card and enablement of the dual-SIM dual-standby feature — its adoption rate from US carriers has been very slow and limited to select devices. After skipping over the Pixel 3 phones last year, AT&T has added the Pixel 4 to the list of supported eSIM devices.

When our Artem recently ran his Pixel 3 through the activation process on AT&T, the eSIM option was still missing. It's probably safe to say that the Pixel 3s won't ever be added, considering they weren't officially sold by AT&T last year.

Pixel 3's activation screen is still missing the eSIM option on Artem's phone on AT&T.

On Artem's Pixel 4 XL, however, the option to activate the phone via an AT&T eSIM was present.

Left: Pixel 4's carrier activation screen with AT&T eSIM option. Right: Ready to be activated.

The fact that AT&T is including the Pixel 4s for eSIM activatation this time around is not very surprising — after holding out last year, it is now one of the launch partners for the device. Does this mean that the Pixel 4 will also get its dual-SIM dual-standby feature activated in the future as on some iPhone models? We certainly hope so. If you run into any issues activating your Pixel 4 on AT&T, then head over to its support site for assistance.