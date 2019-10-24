Where Apple – that other tech giant that doesn't make the world's most popular operating system – was once able to lock users into its walled garden of premium-priced hardware, the tech industry has recently been shifting further from what devices are (processors, cameras, and displays) and more toward what they can do through software. Apple's recent pivot to monthly subscription services has had a notable impact on the Cupertino company's business model, forcing it out of its hardware ecosystem to capitalize on the wider world of devices. We saw this a few years ago when Apple Music came to Android in 2015, and now we're seeing it again with the official Apple TV app landing on some Amazon Fire TV devices.

Starting today, the official Apple TV app is coming to Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K. All you have to do is download the app, log in with your iCloud account, and you'll be able to view your entire iTunes movie and TV show library through your Fire Stick. Next week, users will also have access to Apple TV+, a monthly subscription service featuring Apple's first-party movies and shows from big-name directors like Steven Spielberg and M. Night Shyamalan.

The Apple TV app is expected to roll out to more Amazon Fire devices soon. You can try out Apple TV+ free for seven days starting on November 1, 2019. After that, you will be charged $4.99 per month for the service.