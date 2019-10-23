Kasa Smart Introduces New Line of Smart Lighting Products to Brighten Up the Home

New product lineup features two smart, vintage LED bulbs and smart light strips with 16 individual color zones

BREA, Calif. – Oct. 23, 2019 – Kasa Smart by Kasa Smart by TP-Link ®, a leader in bringing the smart home to life, today unveiled a new line of lighting products that brightens up any home and takes entertaining to the next level. The lineup includes Vintage LED Filament Bulbs that let you lighten up the party or dim the lights to set the mood with a vintage hue. Additionally, the company is announcing the availability of Kasa Smart Light Strips, which have 16 individual color zones and will paint the home in endless colors so you can turn an ordinary party into a one-of-a-kind experience that your guests will never forget.

“We are excited to bring the latest lighting innovations to the Kasa Smart lineup, helping to turn every home into a smart home,” said David Li, CEO of TP-Link Research America. “Our amazing new Vintage LED Filament Bulbs are a modern classic, while our new Light Strips let you easily customize any room with endless lighting effects and colors.”

Kasa Vintage LED Filament Bulbs in Soft White and Warm Amber

The new lineup starts with the KL50 Kasa Vintage LED Filament Bulb in Soft White, whose crafted retro design is infused with the convenience and intelligence of a smart bulb for the perfect lighting experience. With a design similar to traditional, incandescent bulbs, this modern classic adds character and a relaxing soft glow to any room with the intelligent control of a smart bulb.

Next up is the KL60 Kasa Vintage LED Filament Bulb in Warm Amber, which adds character and a soothing warm amber glow to any room. It’s the perfect choice for eco-conscious consumers who want to bring the warm vintage aesthetic to their smart home. The KL60 is dimmable, so you can adjust the brightness of the vintage bulb to set the mood, from a well-lit get together to a cozy, dim-lit dinner party.

Both of these lightbulbs work directly with your WiFi router and require no additional hub. They also offer voice control integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Additionally, the highly rated Kasa Smart app allows you to control these bulbs from anywhere at any time and provides built-in energy monitoring that keeps you aware of the energy consumption.

Kasa Smart Multicolor Light Strip

If exciting experiences are your thing, you’ll love the KL430 Kasa Smart Multicolor Light Strip, which offers you millions of color options to choose and 16 individual color zones to play with. With 10 preset animated lighting effects, you will enjoy an unbelievable lighting experience. Even more, you will be able to customize each zone with the color you like and create your own dream effect with a customization feature update coming early next year.

The Kasa Smart Multicolor Light Strip allows you to experiment with millions of colors, transform your home into the ultimate entertainment destination with endless color options and configurations. You can also adjust the length and add additional Kasa light strip extensions easily with a strong and secure 4-pronged connector that increases the strip’s length up to 33 feet, or you can cut the strip along markers to fit into smaller areas. The KL430E is a one-meter-long extension light strip of the KL430 and is sold as a standalone accessory of the KL430.

The LED light strip is easy to install and requires no hub. It also offers voice control features with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant that lets you turn it on and off or change colors hands-free. You can also use the Kasa Smart mobile app to schedule the light strip to automatically turn on and off to fit your schedule.

Pricing & Availability

The Kasa Smart KL50 Kasa Vintage LED Filament Bulb in Soft White and the Kasa Smart KL60 Kasa Vintage LED Filament Bulb in Warm Amber are both now available and retail for $16.99.

The Kasa Smart KL430 is also now available and retails for $69.99. Its extension, the Kasa Smart KL430E will be available this December retailing for $24.99.

