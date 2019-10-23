There are a plethora of Android apps that allow you to download videos and music files from popular websites such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more. Since doing that isn't exactly legal or sanctioned by Google, these applications live completely outside the Play Store, which means they lack any substantial malware protection. Some apps take advantage of this, and popular third-party downloader Snaptube turns out to be one of those. Security platform Secure-D has found evidence of fraudulent advertisement clicks in the background and unwanted, automatically created subscriptions which the owner of the phone has to pay for.

After hearing reports of users receiving unwanted, spammy subscriptions on their phones, Secure-D launched an investigation and found that they originated from clicks performed by the third-party SDK Mango. It is part of Snaptube and has been used for ad fraud in another app from the same developer, Vidmate. The program communicates with a command and control server from which it retrieves advertisements and subscription services, which it tries to sign up users for. With the help of JavaScript code and hidden webviews, it would also click through advertisements to generate further fraudulent revenue for the developers.

Snaptube was launched in 2014 and is developed by China-based Mobiuspace, which also offers a few apps on the Play Store. Hopefully, those are not affected by malware. We reached out to the developer for comment, but haven't heard back so far.

Clarification: A previous version of this article stated that the company behind the app was called Mobiusspace (two s) while it's actually Mobiuspace (one s). We've updated the post to correct this.