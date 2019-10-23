Every year, thousands of Android experts, developers, and enthusiasts gather to celebrate the power and prevalence of the world's most popular mobile operating system. Since launching in 2009, droidcon has become an epicenter for discussions and workshops that explore the latest Android technologies and how they shape the future of mobile computing. The next droidcon conference, hosted in San Francisco, is now just one month away, and we have all the important details, including how you can get your hands on tickets at a discounted price.
Although droidcon attracted only 300 attendees in Berlin, Germany when it debuted a decade ago, the ongoing series has since evolved into a global phenomenon. Today, droidcon draws in more than 25,000 participants throughout 24 conferences in 24 cities on 5 continents every year, making it one of the most widespread Android events on the planet.
The next droidcon conference is set to take place in San Francisco on Monday, November 25th through Tuesday the 26th. Over the course of two days, 800+ attendees will have access to more than 70 different discussions on topics like Android 10 Q, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Android design, all led by speakers from Google's Android team, Square, Twitch, and many more.
Every droidcon conference is open to developers, technology professionals, and Android afficionados alike. If you want to attend this year's San Francisco event, the organizers have kindly offered to give our readers 20% off their ticket purchases. All you have to do is follow this link, click "tickets," select the package that meets your needs, and complete your order.
For more information on droidcon San Francisco 2019, including speaker bios, FAQs, and special information for attendees, head on over to the official website here. You can also connect with droidcon San Francisco on Twitter and follow the conference on social media using the hashtag #DCSF19.
