The Pixel 4 and 4 XL have already been in the hands of reviewers and customers for a while now. With the first real-word reports coming up, we were stunned to see huge discrepancies between battery usage statistics and ominous 60Hz screen refresh rate lock-ins for some people who seemingly couldn't get the 90Hz Smooth Display mode working. A recent finding shines light into the issue: The 90fps mode is only enabled with a screen brightness higher than 75%.

A Reddit user noticed his Pixel 4 turned off Smooth Display at this arbitrary threshold when they monitored logs via ADB. Our own Artem Russakovskii and XDA Developer's Mishaal Rahman could confirm this with their phones.

Holy crap. Google Pixel 4 changes between 60Hz and 90Hz based on screen brightness.https://t.co/J6J2SjNBEw I tested using ADB and logcat. If brightness < 75%, display id = 2.

If brightness >= 75%, display id = 1. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 23, 2019

Luckily, there are workarounds. The simplest method is heading to Settings > System > Developer options and looking for a "force 90Hz" option that does just what its name implies. (If you haven't activated Developer options already, you first need to go to About phone and tap the build number five times.) You can also use Mishaal Rahman's Tasker recipe. It adds a Quick Settings tile to your notification shade that lets you quickly turn on and off the "force 90Hz" option without heading to Settings each time. It's also possible to change the 75% threshold to any other when you have root access. Remember that sticking with 90Hz for extended periods of time might reduce the already abmysal battery life, though.

Left: Display refresh rate above 75% brightness according to testufo.com. Right: Refresh rate below 75% brightness.

It's unclear why Google decided to add this limitation to the 90fps mode. It might be a battery saving option, as you're not as likely to notice the difference between 90fps and 60fps on lower brightness levels. This theory is supported by the fact that the Pixel 4 does enable 90Hz mode below the 75% display brightness threshold when it senses bright ambient light, which is when it's more likely that you'll notice the difference, too.

Still, positioning the cutoff at 75% seems harsh in this context, as phone displays often don't get that bright indoors. At least we can pinpoint the problem now and there are options to mitigate it, but it still seems like an arbitrary limitation.