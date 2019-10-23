In the market for a slim battery pack that doesn't compromise on capacity or features? The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD may be precisely the product you need. Even better still, this portable charger is currently available for only $30 ($12 off) from Amazon. Making this the lowest price we've seen yet for this model — albeit only by $2 less than the last time we spotted it on sale.

This power bank features a sleek design, 2 USB ports (one USB A and one USB C), and three charging modes to ensure compatibility with a variety of devices. The PowerCore Slim can be fully charged in as little as three and a half hours using the USB-C port and a PD compatible wall charger.

Anker even provides a USB-C to USB-C cable and travel pouch with the purchase of the PowerCore Slim. To benefit from the discount and save $12 off the list price, use the coupon code ANKER2PD. This code is only valid until October 31, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal.