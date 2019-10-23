OnePlus' regular updates come fast enough, but its Open Betas land with an almost staccato pace. A new Open Beta 4 is already gearing up for release on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro to follow Beta 3, which landed just twelve days ago. Most of the changes in this latest version are fixes (it is a beta, after all), but a few new features are landing, including transfer of iPhone data through iCloud in the OnePlus Switch app, the addition of The Weather Channel as a source of data for the built-in Weather app, and a handful of UI changes. While it should be rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro soon, the OnePlus 7 will have to wait until next week to get the update.
The full changelog is just below:
- System
- Fixed the screen flashing issue with setup while adding the fingerprint
- Fixed the issue of the accidental muting of a vehicle navigation system with a Bluetooth connection
- Fixed the disabling of mobile data after an upgrade
- Optimized visual effects of the permission's pop-up window
- Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps
- Improved system stability and fixed other known issues
- Phone
- Added the "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature in Sounds & Vibration for incoming calls
- Enabled efficient addition of unknown numbers to contacts
- Optimized the description for the features
- Expanded the dial pad area to avoid mis-touches
- Messages
- Optimized the message sorting feature by verification code
- Calculator
- Optimized UI and interactive experience
- OnePlus Switch
- Supported transfer of iPhone data through iCloud
- Weather
- Added The Weather Channel as a data source for accurate weather data
Most of the changes are for "fixes" and "optimizations," but a few genuinely new features are landing with this update. In addition to the new weather source and iCloud data transfer support, a small pile of UI tweaks is also debuting, like a newly expanded dial pad in the Phone app and an updated UI in OnePlus' Calculator app. There's also a new "Raise to lower the ringtone" feature for incoming calls — we're not sure how that might work based on the description, but presumably, it decreases ring volume as you lift the phone.
Again, note that OnePlus is only releasing this update now for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The non-Pro OnePlus 7 won't be getting the update until next week, due to an undefined issue. Also note, if you decide to migrate to the Open Betas via this build, you'll no longer receive stable updates, and migrating back to stable may require a wipe.
As always, keep in mind that these are beta releases. Stability issues and other problems are to be expected, to some degree, though OnePlus encourages customers to provide feedback for these builds via the built-in Community app.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments