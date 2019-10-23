When launching "all-new" devices, most companies usually introduce additional features compared to the previous version. However, when Ring unveiled the "all-new" Stick Up cams, the most significant innovation that came with them was their price drop, as the new models are 30% cheaper while offering virtually the same features. If you're interested in getting one, both the battery and solar-powered cameras are now selling on Amazon.

Like its predecessor, the Stick Up cam features 1080p video, night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection with real-time notification. It's also very versatile as it can be placed on a table or mounted on a wall. You also get the choice between a battery-powered version or one that comes with a solar panel. The first one is priced at a competitive $100, while the second costs an extra $49. Both are available on Amazon, and can also be bundled if you need several cameras — but there are no savings offered when buying several at once.