Grammarly wants to help you improve your writing, and on Android, the company offers a keyboard app that makes grammar corrections instantly accessible and lets you find impeccable synonyms even easier. Today, Grammarly has announced that it's also adding swiping functionality to the keyboard, bringing it on par with most other input apps on Android.
If you've ever used Gboard, you should be instantly familiar with swipe typing. Instead of tapping each letter individually, you swipe across the keys that make up the word you want to formulate. An algorithm then figures out what you meant to write and inserts what it thinks is correct.
The update is available on the Play Store starting today. While the app is free to use, you'll need to subscribe to Grammarly Premium for additional style and vocabulary improvement tips.
