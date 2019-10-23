For as much shade Wear OS gets — either through its half-baked implementations or Google's perceived attrition — you can't deny it has some value points. Namely, it's got a decent interface you'd want to use on a smartwatch with a price floor way down from those Apple Watches. Today, that floor's been lowered further with the help of Fossil, where you can grab a 4th-gen Fossil Sport for nearly 60% off MSRP.

If you want an accessory that looks good on your wrist, the Fossil Sport does that. If you want a screen on it with access to GPS, Wi-Fi, and even NFC, heck, this thing has those, too — all powered on a newer Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip. Our Corbin Davenport gave it a solid rating when he reviewed it late last year and there should be little reason to doubt its solidity these days.

We've seen the Sport come down on sale to $144 before. But if you select one with a Light Blue, Red, or Neon color silicone band (those are priced at $149 with a sale going on now) and add promo code "LETSGO" at checkout, you can grab an extra 30% off that discounted price and get it down to $104. At that point, it's practically begging to be stolen.