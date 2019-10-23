Article Contents
It's another Wednesday, which means it's time for the mid-week Android Police app sales! Today's list is longer than Monday's, though it has less of note. Still, there's always something — I'm a big fan of the 80's-inspired icon packs from Drumdestroyer myself.
Free
Apps
- Analog Summer - Palette Summer - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Speed Surfer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Master Run 3D - one tap running survival game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tank Raid Online Premium - 3v3 Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ONE UI Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pyro - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BOLT Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Coordinate Master $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Custom Formulas $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Handy Surveying $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- STRONGMom $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Habit Streak Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MC50 Programmable Calculator $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 4 days
- TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- StardewGuide - Tools For Stardew Valley $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Heroes of Loot 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Neoteria $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tsuro - The Game of the Path $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Drama $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HTML Code Play Pro $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars Power Industries: Space Puzzle Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- ATOMIC - Dark Retro Future Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ULTRA - 80s Vaporwave Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
