It's another Wednesday, which means it's time for the mid-week Android Police app sales! Today's list is longer than Monday's, though it has less of note. Still, there's always something — I'm a big fan of the 80's-inspired icon packs from Drumdestroyer myself.

Free

Apps

  1. Analog Summer - Palette Summer - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. eXport-it UPnP Client/Server $2.15 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Speed Surfer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Master Run 3D - one tap running survival game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Tank Raid Online Premium - 3v3 Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. ONE UI Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Pyro - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Thin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. BOLT Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. Coordinate Master $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Custom Formulas $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Handy Surveying $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. STRONGMom $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Habit Streak Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. MC50 Programmable Calculator $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. TaskLife Performance Tracker $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. StardewGuide - Tools For Stardew Valley $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Heroes of Loot 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Neoteria $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Tsuro - The Game of the Path $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Cytus II $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Football Drama $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. HTML Code Play Pro $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Mars Power Industries: Space Puzzle Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. ATOMIC - Dark Retro Future Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  2. ULTRA - 80s Vaporwave Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days