During IFA 2019 in Berlin, Huawei published a roadmap detailing when which of its devices were slated to receive Android 10. The Honor 20, 20 Pro, and View 20 are supposed to get the final version in December, so it makes sense that Huawei is now rolling out early beta access to Magic UI 3.0, the company's custom Honor skin on top of Android 10.
The beta is extremely limited for now as it's only coming to 400 units per model in Germany and some more phones in the Asia-Pacific region. If you're lucky enough to live in either place, you need to enroll in the company's beta program by sideloading its Beta Test app and following the instructions given there. When everything works, you should get an OTA update to Magic UI 3.0.
As with all Android 10 variants, this one will come with a system-wide dark mode and all the other things that Google improved upon, but Huawei also adds further customizations of its own. A new UX and improved animations are supposed to make app launching and page transitions more dynamic and natural. Since the devices were released before Huawei was cut off from US technology, Google software should remain intact on Magic UI 3.0.
