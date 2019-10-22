Disney and Verizon have announced a partnership that will give customers on Verizon's Unlimited plans a free year of Disney+. The upcoming streaming service, which features content from Disney and its ever-expanding list of subsidiaries (Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic), is set to launch on November 12. Eligible Verizon customers will receive one free year of Disney+ — a $70 value.

If you're enrolled in the carrier's 4G and 5G Unlimited plans or you have Fios or 5G home internet service, you'll be eligible to redeem the free membership starting on November 12. For more updates and information regarding the promotion, you can sign up here.

In its first year, Disney+ will offer more than 25 original series and ten original films. These original offerings, alongside Disney's extensive back catalog — which the company recently teased in an absolutely massive Twitter thread — should leave subscribers with no shortage of choices. Having access to all of that content for free for a year is surely better than paying $70.