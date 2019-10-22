Todoist is starting to roll out a major update to its task manager on all platforms. Dubbed "Foundations," the new version brings a lot of changes to project and task management, as well as a few interface improvements.
With sections, you can finally divide your projects into different parts. Whether it's by time (week 1, week 2, week 3,...), stage (requirements, assignments, implementation, control,...), or types of tasks, you can finally have some order in the madness in large projects.
A new task view simplifies organization with subtasks, comments, activity, and all labels and reminders easily laid out.
Left: Project sections. Right: New Task view.
Both features will show up on desktop and mobile, but there are two other mobile-specific additions. The first one is a dynamic add task button, which shows up when you tap and hold then drag on the floating add button. Move between the tasks and you'll be able to insert the new one exactly where you want it to be from the get-go, without having to move it later. The second one is a better Quick Add that shows dates, assignees, labels, and projects, and also has a new clock icon for adding reminders.
Left: Dynamic task addition. Right: Improved Quick Add.
And finally, Todoist is slapping a coat of paint on all icons. A new wireframe design will be replacing the current one.
New Todoist icons.
The dynamic button is currently iOS-only, but will be coming to Android "soon." All other features are rolling out to users across platforms over the next day.
- Source:
- Todoist
