If you're an Android enthusiast, you might have more than one device running the OS in your possession, and you might have AutoApps' Tasker and Join set up to automate a number of things across them. If so, you can now import a new Tasker recipe created by the apps' developer himself that lets you match Do Not Disturb statuses across your phones and tablets.

Head to the Tasker website to download the recipe on all desired devices and keep in mind that you'll need to have both Tasker and Join up and running for this to work. Once installed, tapping the DND button on any of your phones or tablets should turn on or off the mode on all others. Pretty neat, if you're into it and see a use for it.