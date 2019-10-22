NETMARBLE CONFIRMS THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR WILL BE AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE IN 2019

Action RPG Game to Feature Every Character from

THE KING OF FIGHTERS Franchise

LOS ANGELES, California (March 19, 2019) – Netmarble US, Inc. today announced that THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will be available in North America, Latin America and Europe in 2019. THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR is an action RPG game created for iOS and Android devices which features every character from SNK’s entire THE KING OF FIGHTERS franchise - from THE KING OF FIGHTERS '94 to THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV, brought to life with industry-leading graphics.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR boasts fast-paced fighting action, as players battle their way through waves of enemies, giant bosses and rival teams of fighters. The martial arts excitement is paired with cutting edge graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast animations, plus over 50 fighters to collect & upgrade at launch. THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will deliver a wealth of content and nostalgia for fans of the franchise and offer hours of fun for gamers who are new to the action.

“The Netmarble family prides itself on reimagining popular brands into engaging mobile games,” said Simon Sim, President, Netmarble US. “THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR features an exciting action RPG format and comprehensive roster which will appeal to both longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers looking for an action-packed mobile experience.”

Other key features of the game include the ability to build a team deck that includes three fighters, three strikers and selected support fighters. Players can complete levels and participate in tournaments and challenges to unlock, upgrade, and evolve a large roster of over 50 fighters at launch.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will be available on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play worldwide in 2019.

About Netmarble Corporation

Netmarble Corp. strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is the fastest-growing mobile game company and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 5,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Everybody’s Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia’s largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia’s largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at www.netmarble.com.

About SNK

SNK is a game maker based in Osaka, Japan. It has the world's most popular fighting games including 'The King of Fighters', 'Samurai Spirits' and 'Fatal Fury' series, and action games such as 'Metal Slug' series in console and smartphone platform. It released the latest game title, 'THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV' in 2016. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the SNK brand in 2018, it released 'NEOGEO mini', a game machine containing its popular games.

©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Neo Inc. 2018 All Right Reserved.