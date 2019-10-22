The King of Fighters All Star has been available in Japan since July of 2018, and today Netmarble has officially announced that the action-RPG is finally coming to the West. It will be released in North America, Europe, and Latin America sometime later this year on the Google Play Store.
Trailer for the Japanese version
Since The King of Fighters All Star has been out in Japan for the last eight months, it's not all that difficult to track down gameplay videos to get an idea of how the title plays. As I already mentioned, it's mainly an action RPG, though the majority of gameplay resembles that of a side-scrolling brawler. But what would a mobile ARPG be without gacha mechanics? It would appear that every character in the franchise will be included in this upcoming release (that's over 50 fighters to collect and upgrade), and by battling wave after wave of enemies, giant bosses, and rival teams, you'll earn your chance to build out the best team of fighters possible.
So far there has been no mention of how the Western release of this title will be monetized, but if the Japanese version is anything to go by, then in-app purchases that range up to $79.99 should be expected.
It isn't much of a surprise to hear that The King of Fighters All Star is going to finally receive a global release, though I can't say I feel very enthused to play yet another free-to-play ARPG that contains a heavy dose of gacha mechanics. I suppose it might be nice to collect the many characters of the franchise, especially as a long-time fan of the series, but after playing so many similar collection-based mobile titles, the joy of exploring such a game has definitely lost its luster.
Press Release
NETMARBLE CONFIRMS THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR WILL BE AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE IN 2019
Action RPG Game to Feature Every Character from
THE KING OF FIGHTERS Franchise
LOS ANGELES, California (March 19, 2019) – Netmarble US, Inc. today announced that THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will be available in North America, Latin America and Europe in 2019. THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR is an action RPG game created for iOS and Android devices which features every character from SNK’s entire THE KING OF FIGHTERS franchise - from THE KING OF FIGHTERS '94 to THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV, brought to life with industry-leading graphics.
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR boasts fast-paced fighting action, as players battle their way through waves of enemies, giant bosses and rival teams of fighters. The martial arts excitement is paired with cutting edge graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast animations, plus over 50 fighters to collect & upgrade at launch. THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will deliver a wealth of content and nostalgia for fans of the franchise and offer hours of fun for gamers who are new to the action.
“The Netmarble family prides itself on reimagining popular brands into engaging mobile games,” said Simon Sim, President, Netmarble US. “THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR features an exciting action RPG format and comprehensive roster which will appeal to both longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers looking for an action-packed mobile experience.”
Other key features of the game include the ability to build a team deck that includes three fighters, three strikers and selected support fighters. Players can complete levels and participate in tournaments and challenges to unlock, upgrade, and evolve a large roster of over 50 fighters at launch.
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will be available on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play worldwide in 2019.
# # #
About Netmarble Corporation
Netmarble Corp. strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is the fastest-growing mobile game company and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 5,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Everybody’s Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia’s largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia’s largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at www.netmarble.com.
About SNK
SNK is a game maker based in Osaka, Japan. It has the world's most popular fighting games including 'The King of Fighters', 'Samurai Spirits' and 'Fatal Fury' series, and action games such as 'Metal Slug' series in console and smartphone platform. It released the latest game title, 'THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV' in 2016. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the SNK brand in 2018, it released 'NEOGEO mini', a game machine containing its popular games.
©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Neo Inc. 2018 All Right Reserved.
King of Fighters All Star is officially available for pre-registration
In March we learned that Netmarble's gacha brawler King of Fighters All Star would be coming to Android before the end of the year. Today the game has finally arrived on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing, which means we must be nearing the official release date. Luckily the Play Store description states that this release will take place on October 22nd, so it looks like there are only three more weeks to wait. You can pre-register today if you'd like to receive a few Option Cards themed around the legendary fighters Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami, and of course, you'll receive a notification once the game is released. Further premium rewards and special characters will be shared upon reaching certain pre-registration milestones, so for the full list, read the text below.
- 50,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Character
- 150,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 100 Rubies and 10 Rare EXP Capsules
- 400,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Card
- 700,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 400 Rubies and 10 Plus Capsule Boxes
- 1,000,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x 5★ Fighter Selector
Press Release
PRE-REGISTRATION REWARDS OPEN UP FOR NETMARBLE'S NEW MOBILE BRAWLER THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR
Pre-registration Prizing includes Special Characters and Other Premium Items given at October Grand Launch
LOS ANGELES – OCT. 1, 2019 – Leading up to the October launch of THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR in North America, Netmarble has announced their pre-registration campaign and rewards for those eager to play the fast-paced and exciting mobile brawler based off SNK’s iconic THE KING OF FIGHTERS franchise.
Starting today, players who pre-register to download THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR on Google Play and the App Store will receive ‘Option Cards’ themed after legendary fighters Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami. Other premium rewards and special characters will be shared upon reaching certain pre-registration milestones. The full rewards list is as follows:
50,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Character
150,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 100 Rubies and 10 Rare EXP Capsules
400,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Card
700,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 400 Rubies and 10 Plus Capsule Boxes
1,000,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x 5★ Fighter Selector
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR boasts fast-paced fighting action as players battle through waves of enemies, giant bosses and rival fighter teams. The excitement is paired with cutting edge graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast animations, plus over 50 fighters to collect & upgrade at launch. THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will deliver a wealth of content and nostalgia for fans of the franchise and offer hours of fun for gamers who are new to the action.
Players can now pre-register to download THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR on mobile devices via Google Play and the App Store. The game will be available worldwide in October 2019.
Previously launched in Korea and Japan, THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR reached the No.1 position on both the Google Play and the App Store’s free games charts in two countries with over 14 million players. Stay tuned for the highly anticipated mobile game THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, as it plans to meet players worldwide.
For more information, please visit THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR’s website. Also, please follow THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
NOTE FOR MEDIA AND INFLUENCERS ONLY: Builds for THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR will be made available upon request. Please contact Rogers & Cowan at [email protected]
About Netmarble Corporation
Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, BTS WORLD, Everybody’s Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia’s largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia’s largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com
About SNK
SNK is a game maker based in Osaka, Japan. It has the world's most popular fighting games including 'The King of Fighters', 'Samurai Shodown' and 'Fatal Fury' series, and action games such as 'Metal Slug' series in console and smartphone platform. It released the latest game title, 'THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV' in 2016. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the SNK brand in 2018, it released 'NEOGEO
mini', a game machine containing its popular games.
©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Neo Inc. 2018 All Right Reserved.
Korea (Seoul)
HQ PR Team
Jinho Lee
[email protected]
North America
Netmarble US PR
Chastity Irizarry
[email protected]
Rogers & Cowan
Steven Kunz
[email protected]
King of Fighters All Star is officially available on the Play Store
At the beginning of this month King of Fighters All Star arrived on the Plays Store as a pre-registration listing, and as you can see, the developer has stayed true to its word since the game is officially available on the Play Store starting today. Players have been able to pre-load the title since this past weekend, though you could only play through a short tutorial. As of this morning, the game's servers are live, which means those that live in the West are now free to take the title for a spin.
King of Fighters All Star is a free-to-play release, and is clearly a gacha game, and so there's plenty of in-app purchases included, which happen to range up to $99.99 per item. The core gameplay revolves around brawling through one stage after another, with a few boss fights in the mix to keep things interesting. There's also an arena-based PvP mode as well as a co-op mode, so there's a good mix of content no matter what types of gameplay you enjoy. The graphics are indeed superb, though server connections are still unstable, so it may be best to wait a few days for things to settle before you jump in.
Press Release
GET READY TO FIGHT ON-THE-GO WITH THE GLOBAL LAUNCH OF NETMARBLE’S THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR
Relive the Legacy of SNK’s THE KING OF FIGHTERS through Intense Fighting Action and Beat-em-up Gameplay with Every Iconic Fighter from KOF'94 to KOFXIV
SEOUL, KOREA – OCT. 22, 2019 – Step into the arena with Netmarble! The company, in collaboration with SNK, has announced that its long-awaited and latest mobile action role-playing game (RPG) THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR is now available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Based on the famous fighting game series THE KING OF FIGHTERS (KOF), players will collect and train their favorite fighters from across the entirety of the franchise from KOF’94 to KOFXIV, and experience the rich history of KOF on mobile platforms.
At launch, players can join in the fast-paced fighting and beat-em up action by battling through enemy waves, larger-than-life bosses, and rival teams across many game modes, including Story Mode, Time Attack Mode, Player vs. Player (PvP), and a real-time Tournament Mode. The intense action is paired with cutting-edge graphics, bold colors, lightning-fast actions, and over 130 collectible fighters to collect & upgrade at launch, with more characters to be added over time. THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR delivers a wealth of content and nostalgia, providing hours of fun for franchise fans and gamers who are new to KOF.
“High-quality presentation, intense fighting gameplay, and stand-out characters are some of many reasons why THE KING OF FIGHTERS is popular with players. As KOF fans ourselves, we truly enjoyed working closely with SNK in creating THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, and we are eager to see how this game evolves with KOF over time,” said Shin Hwa Cho, Executive Producer of Netmarble.
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR lets players become the hero of the KOF series as they take on the role of an amnesiac person who is saved by a spirited woman named Noah, who then needs rescuing herself. After discovering the power to fight as any KOF fighter with signature moves at their disposal, players enter the King of Fighters tournaments to uncover their memory, become even stronger, and re-experience KOF’s fast-paced fighting history.
Players can also look forward to the following after launch:
· Pre-Registration Rewards – For reaching one million pre-registrations, players can look forward to special rewards, including:
o 1x 5★ Fighter Selector
o 500 Rubies
o 1x Baseball Yuri Character
o 1x Baseball Yuri Battle Card
o 10x Plus Capsule Boxes and 10x Rare EXP Capsules
o 1x Kusanagi Kyo Battle Cards for Google Play users, or 1x Yagami Iori Battle Card for App Store users.
· Launch Events – Additional events for players to experience include:
o [Orochi Iori] / [Orochi Leona] Special Gacha Event - Players will have 28 days to acquire some of KOF's most popular characters in celebration of the launch.
o Special Roulette Event – Players will earn free roulette tickets during gameplay, which can be used to acquire various Character Growth Materials.
o Special Login Bonus – By logging in for seven days, players can earn rewards, such as a Fighter/Battle Card Gacha Ticket, 400 Rubies, and Growth Materials.
o Festival Events – After completing special missions, including the ‘Welcome Super Mission’ and the ‘Elements Festival’, players will earn popular fighters to add to their roster of KOF characters.
“Netmarble is a fantastic partner to work with as their expertise on developing thrilling mobile games, and their reverence for THE KING OF FIGHTERS franchise, resulted in a truly unique and fun way to experience KOF,” said Yasuyuki Oda, Game division studio producer at SNK. “KOF and fighting game fans can look forward to taking their favorite characters on-the-go while new players can learn more about what makes KOF special with THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR.”
THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR is available to download on Google Play and the App Store in over 175 countries, and comes with support for English, Taiwanese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, and German languages.
Prior to its global launch, THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR was the #1 downloaded title in Korea and Japan. It was #2 in revenue generated on Google Play in Korea, #1 in revenue generated on the App Store in Korea, and #7 in revenue earned in Japan across both platforms. The game currently has 100 million fighters collected, with 14 million cumulative players for Korea and Japan alone.
For more information, please visit THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR’s website. Also, please follow THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Discord, Reddit, and forum on Netmarble.com
NOTE FOR MEDIA AND INFLUENCERS ONLY: Interviews and premium support for THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR can be made available upon request. Please contact Rogers & Cowan at [email protected]
Assets, including screenshots and video, can be found here: https://www.webcargo.net/l/1zgCtRnJ4v/
About Netmarble Corporation
Netmarble Corporation strives to entertain audiences of all ages around the world by providing great mobile gaming experiences. Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble is one of the fastest-growing mobile game companies and consistently ranks as a top mobile developer and publisher worldwide. With more than 6,000 employees, Netmarble has been producing and servicing some of the most successful mobile games including Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade & Soul Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, BTS WORLD, Everybody’s Marble, and Seven Knights. As a parent company to Kabam, a top mobile game developer in massively multiplayer free-to-play games, and the largest shareholder to Jam City, a leading casual social game developer, Netmarble has a strategic partnership with CJ ENM Corporation, Asia’s largest entertainment company, Tencent Holdings, Asia’s largest internet company, and NCsoft, a prominent MMORPG company. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com
About SNK
SNK is a game maker based in Osaka, Japan. It has the world's most popular fighting games including 'The King of Fighters', 'Samurai Showdown' and 'Fatal Fury' series, and action games such as 'Metal Slug' series in console and smartphone platform. 'THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV' was released in 2016. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the SNK brand in 2018, it released 'NEOGEO mini', a game machine containing its popular games. It released the latest game title, 'SAMURAI SHODOWN' in 2019.
©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. ©Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Neo Inc. 2018 All Right Reserved.
Comments