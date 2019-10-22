TicWatches are among the only compelling Wear OS smartwatches not made by Fossil Group, but none of them have offered sleep tracking before, not even the flagship TicWatch Pro (reviewed here). Mobvoi is now rectifying that with the launch of a new app called TicSleep, and it's offering some discounts on its watches in celebration.

You can download the app from the Play Store as of today, with sleep tracking being activated for the TicWatch Pro and TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE model. This includes the ability to automatically detect when you are sleeping and commence tracking. The TicSleep app will be able to use your heart rate readings to give you an in-depth sleep cycle analysis, and you'll be able to get an overview of your most recent data on the watch itself to compare each night against the last.

As with similar solutions on other smartwatches, a gentle, vibrating alarm can be used to wake you up when you're in light sleep so you can get out of bed feeling refreshed, and this can be personalized to your liking. Sleep tracking is only available on the TicWatch Pro series as they're the only models with good enough battery life to handle it, according to Mobvoi.

To celebrate the new feature, the TicWatch Pro is down to $200 on Amazon (previously $250), with the LTE version dropping to $280 (from £300). Don't forget to check the box below the price to apply the money-off coupon before adding the watch to your basket.