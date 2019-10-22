

With the Jabra Elite 75t true-wireless earbuds just around the corner, we've been seeing a lot of sales on the Elite 65t family of products. However, today's sale is the best one yet — you can get a manufacturer-refurbished Elite Active 65t for just $68 over at Rakuten (the seller is Jabra itself), with a further $8 back in Rakuten Super Points.

To avail of this deal, head over to Rakuten and use promo code JABRA12 at checkout to bring the total down to $68, about $12 less than the identical deal we wrote about earlier this month.

While this is a member-only sale, anyone can sign up to become a member for free. To sweeten the pot, you also get an additional 11% back as Rakuten Super Points, to be used on the website by the end of the year.

The Elite Active 65t is an upgrade to the regular 65t — it's splash-resistant and includes an accelerometer for step tracking. I currently use this as my daily-driver, and while I haven't ever used fitness tracking, the water resistance has come in handy for jogging in the rain. The only real downside is the microUSB charging, and if that's a deal-breaker the upcoming 75t may be more up your alley.

