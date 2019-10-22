You could definitely make the argument that Google isn't the outwardly-fun company it was a few years ago — just recently, it gave up on dessert nicknames for Android releases. Thankfully Google UK is bringing the fun back, by shipping some Pixel 4 phones in packaging that resembles cereal boxes.

We received the above photo from reader Todd Yates, and there are plenty of other reports on social media. The box includes a picture of cereal with cube-shaped pieces (resembling Pixels), with some features of the phone listed at the bottom. The back has a maze graphic with more feature highlights. Finally, on the inside of the box, you actually get some cereal with your Pixel.

Did not expect the Pixel 4 to come in a cereal box! pic.twitter.com/aVyhvfiq5U — Guto Aaron (@MrGutoA) October 22, 2019

New Phone Get! My previous Pixel XL stopped charging about a month ago. 10/10 for the packaging and cereal with a questionable amount of E numbers! pic.twitter.com/pBTg9rskUU — Saleck 🐉 (@SaleckDragon) October 22, 2019

Google actually sent me cereal with my Pixel 4 lmaoooo I love this pic.twitter.com/YfUVmmlXdY — cursed pearl (@a_pale_rose) October 22, 2019

Sadly, the fun packaging is a Google UK promotion, so those of us living in other countries will just have to be content with the regular box. According to the Google UK Twitter account, only 2,000 of these boxes will be going out.

Fancy a Google #Pixel4 for breakfast? 😉 2000 lucky members of #teampixel who have pre-ordered the new Pixel 4 are receiving their phones today in a limited edition #madebyGoogle #cerealbox 🥣 Check out how @OliWhiteTV felt about that new toy feeling → https://t.co/iCdqIlwJ5L — Google UK (@GoogleUK) October 22, 2019