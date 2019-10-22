The Pixel 4 officially supports dual-SIM dual-standby for those who prefer to stay connected with the help of two networks — it's a feature that feels wasted in the U.S. given how much it costs to make that commitment in this country. Luckily for people who've decided to buy one, they can now take it to Google Fi as it now officially supports DSDS for that particular phone.

As an MVNO, Fi runs on three cellular networks — Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular — and the phones that it sells have been "Designed for Fi," or modified in a way that allows them to use any of those networks one at a time where signals are available.

Fi's new Dual Connect technology will now allow eligible devices starting with the Pixel 4 to use their two SIM slots, be they physical cards or eSIMs — to hang onto different networks. Phones will still only use one network at a time for voice, SMS, and data, but if the other network has a better signal, switching to that one will be easier and faster.

Dual Connect over DSDS for the Pixel 4 will roll out in the coming weeks. More Designed for Fi devices will support the new feature over time.