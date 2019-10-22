Disney, lord and master of almost all entertainment media, will soon grace us with yet another subscription service. It's not taking any chances with you filthy pirates, though. Disney+ will reportedly require the most stringent type of Widevien DRM. So, it might not even work on your device.

According to Linux developer Hansdegoede, Disney+ will need Widevine L3 for all streaming, locking out some older Android devices, Chromebooks, and Linux. Attempting to stream Disney+ content with Widevine L1 hits you with "Error code 83."

We've run into Widevine issues with other streaming services. For example, Netflix won't stream and 4K or FHD content if a device lacks Widevine L3 support (remember OnePlus' Widevine struggles). However, basic streaming works fine with the simpler software-based L1 solution. Hopefully, Disney lightens up when the service fully rolls out.