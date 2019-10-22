If you're looking for true wireless earbuds but don't want to spend a fortune on a pair of AirPods, Anker's SoundCore Life P2 are an affordable option and just dropped to $45, making them a very attractive product compared to the competition.

Anker is known for the quality and affordability of its products, and these earbuds seem to live up to the brand's promise. They feature four microphones to provide reliable noise reduction and isolate your voice for clearer calls. The two buds work independently from each other, meaning you can use a single one if you want to. Playback quality should also be promising, thanks to the graphene drivers and aptX support, which provide superior audio.

You can also use the Life P2 during your workouts, thanks to their IPX7 water resistance. In terms of playback time, the buds themselves can last up to seven hours on a single charge, which the USB-C case can extend to a whopping 40 hours.

The discount is already applied on Amazon, and there's nothing you need to do, besides adding the product to your cart to benefit from the markdown.