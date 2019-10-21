Earlier this year, Walmart announced that it would deliver groceries to your home, even while you're away. If the idea of letting strangers into your empty house sounds great, then you might be happy to hear that the Android app for managing deliveries has arrived.

Instead of adding this functionality to the regular Walmart app, the company has set it aside in the aptly-named 'Walmart InHome Delivery' app. Once you've placed an order, you select the employee who will deliver your items (like Tindr, but for groceries). Once the person arrives at your home, you can use the app to see a live video feed from their body cam.

The app is available for all devices running Android 5 Lollipop or newer. You can grab it from the link below.