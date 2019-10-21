TWRP is a popular and powerful custom recovery tool used by thousands of Android enthusiasts around the world to create full phone backups, flash custom kernels and ROMs, and more. Since the last time we visited this topic, a dozen phones and tablets have been added to the TWRP support list, including the Snapdragon family of Galaxy S10, Note 10, and Galaxy Tab S6 devices.

Here's the full list of new devices:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Snapdragon (beyond1qlte)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Snapdragon (beyond2qlte)

Samsung Galaxy S10e Snapdragon (beyond0qlte)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Snapdragon (d1q)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Snapdragon (d2q)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 WiFi (gts6lwifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LTE (gts6l)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE (2016) (gtaxllte)

Samsung Galaxy J5 LTE (2016) (j5xnlte)

Motorola Moto G7 Power (ocean)

Xiaomi Redmi 7 (onclite)

Nokia 7 Plus (B2N_sprout)

Please note that these Snapdragon-based S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, and Note 10+ devices are not the models sold in the United States — they are international models that have unlockable bootloaders.

To install TWRP to your device, download it from either the links above or via the official TWRP app from the Play Store.