Securely managing the payment information of millions of users is a massive responsibility—one that many retailers, unfortunately, seem unable to handle. Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on your accounts is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep your data safe. The latest update to the Starbucks mobile app finally brings this extra layer of security to the nation's most popular mobile payments platform.
Enabling two-factor authentication on your Starbucks account is relatively straightforward. There is now a dedicated 2-factor authentication section within the app's settings menu. Enter your phone number, verify the provided code, and that's it. Any future log-in attempts will require one of these authentication codes in addition to your password.
In response to a tweet announcing the feature's addition, some expressed their concern over Starbucks' decision to only support 2FA over SMS. While adding any form of 2FA is a security improvement, relying on SMS instead of a dedicated app to deliver authentication codes leaves the system open to new vectors of attack.
The latest version of the Starbucks app is now available on the Play Store. You can also grab it from APK Mirror if you'd prefer not to wait for the update.
