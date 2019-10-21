Back in February, preliminary data seemed to indicate the Pixel 4 would support dual-SIM dual-standby, which allows two separate lines to be provisioned simultaneously on the same device. The feature became fully available on the Pixel 3a thanks to the Android 10 upgrade, and it's only fair to expect Google's latest flagship would also support DSDS. Although the company hasn't officially confirmed this, some evidence indicates the handset should handle the functionality.

The main reason leading us to believe the Pixel 4 supports DSDS is because the phone has two separate IMEI numbers, which is a requirement for two SIMs to be provisioned at the same time. In this case, the first one would be linked to the physical one, while the second one would be the eSIM's identifier.

This evidence has appeared on the phone's retail box, which clearly shows two distinct IMEI numbers, as you can see on the screenshot above. Additionally, a "Gold Product Expert" confirmed the device does support DSDS on Google's Support Forums, which may be a hint, but can't be considered official information as the poster isn't a Google employee.

At this stage, we can only assume the Pixel 4 will support dual-SIM dual-standby, but we hope to be able to confirm this very soon.