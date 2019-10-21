The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro snagged a new update over the weekend. OxygenOS 10.0.4 adds a new "Cloud Service" for folks in India, which gives device owners a Google Photos-like experience, backing up images through the built-in Gallery app. Outside of India, the update is mostly minor bug and usability changes, plus some front-facing low-light camera improvements, which seem to be unnoticeable in our testing.
The full (and brief) changelog is just below:
- System
- Optimized translation accuracy
- Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Added Cloud Service for Gallery (India only)
- Camera
- Optimized quality of the front camera for better pictures at night
The new Cloud Service, as we mentioned, is India-only right now. According to India Today, OnePlus plans on offering customers 50GB of storage as an introductory offer this year, though it's set to drop to 5GB in the future. That cup can be expanded if you upgrade to a paid plan, ranging from Rs 75 for one month of 50GB to Rs 6,720 for twelve months at 1TB. Your data is also accessible from the web at cloud.oneplus.in.
Apart from other optimizations and fixes, the only substantial change in this update is an improvement to the front-facing camera's quality in low light. In our own anecdotal testing, we can't tell much of a difference:
Left: OxygenOS 10.0.3. Right: OxygenOS 10.0.4.
The update should be rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro as we speak. On the 7T here in the 'states, it clocks in at just 85MB if you're coming from 10.0.3.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments