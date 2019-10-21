At one time in history, most people could only know celebrities through their appearances on stage, screen, or radio. In time, they became slightly more accessible as newspapers and magazines detailed their lives and activities, sometimes through a creepy and somewhat unwanted lens. Now celebrities are turning things around as they actively engage with fans over the Internet. We can find the likes of Taylor Swift and Chrissy Teigen responding to fans on Twitter or Andrew Rae (of Binging with Babish) doing a live Q&A and cook-along on YouTube. Google is launching a new way for celebrities to communicate with fans by posting short responses to popular questions that will appear right in your news feed.

There's a new Cameos on Google app hitting the Play Store today that brings light to something new we'll be seeing in the Google Feed. The app itself probably isn't of interest to most of us — unless you're actually a celeb — because it's designed to feed questions to the user so they can record short video responses. According to the description, these answers are posted directly to Google.

Cameos on Google lets you be the authority on you. Record video answers to the most asked questions on Google and then post them right to Google. Now, when people search for you, they’ll get answers directly from you.

From the sound of it, this may take some inspiration from popular YouTube videos like the WIRED Autocomplete Interview. Screenshots suggest the questions can range from personal subjects about somebody's life and history, or venture into expert advice and guidance. Responses will appear in search results on Google and in the Feed, presumably just for people that have been identified as fans.

The Cameos app is really only intended for people in the public eye, or those that represent them. Google is accepting applications through the app, asking basically just for a name (and relationship if you're representing somebody), email address, and a phone number. However, Google did include a demo mode so us lay people can get a taste of how the app works, but it's not much more than a simple sandbox experience.

Download

