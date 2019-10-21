Article Contents
Welcome to the start of a new week. I have a very small, but still fresh, round of app sales for you all. It even features something in bold. Otherwise, you can pop back to Saturday's if you're still looking for more. Otherwise, I'll see you on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Floating Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quit Smoking Tracker GOLD - stop smoking app $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep as Android Unlock: Smart alarm, sleep cycle $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Noch mal! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] Linear $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cavion - Icon Pack (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Toca - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
