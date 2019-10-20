Although we've known pretty much everything about the phones for ages, Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL were finally formally announced just last week. Pre-orders opened the day of the reveal, starting at $799, and although reviews have yet to be released, shipping dates are beginning to creep up on us, with some expected to land early. So, have you taken the plunge and pre-ordered a Pixel 4?

You might be waiting on reviews like ours to land. That's understandable; last year Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL went on almost immediate discount shortly after launch, and history could repeat itself. That $799-999 price range is also nothing to sneeze at, so a little deliberation before picking one up is an understandable caution. It's no small chunk of change.

But for others, picking up Google's latest hardware isn't a question of will, the option just isn't there. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL aren't easily available for purchase in every country, and those that have it constitute a very small list.

Are you planning to pick one up, or will you hold off this time around — willingly or otherwise?

Weekend poll: Will you be getting a Pixel 4 or 4 XL? Yes, already ordered one.

Waiting on a price drop/deal.

If reviews are good, I'll buy.

Still on the fence/undecided.

Nope, not interested.

Not available in my country.

Canceled my pre-order. View Results