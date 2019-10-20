After months and months of leaks, anyone excited about the Pixel 4 was finally able to pre-order it last week. Devices weren't supposed to ship until October 24, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Several users have reported that their Pixel 4 and 4 XL orders have shipped and should be reaching them a few days earlier than scheduled.

Tipsters have emailed to let us know that their Pixel 4 orders' status has been changed. Whether on Verizon, Amazon, or the Google Store, the phones appear to be shipping earlier than expected and delivery is scheduled for October 21 for several of them. Others have had it pushed up to October 22 or 23, also before the original ship date.

Multiple reports on reddit confirm this too, a sign that delivery and fulfillment are hopefully going on smoothly. Let's hope they continue to be swift so all those ridiculous multiple-month ship estimates for people ordering the phones now get reduced.