Welcome to the roundup of the latest Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the release of a premium RTS roguelike that sports gorgeous graphics, a new game from Ustwo that takes advantage of Google's new Quick Gestures on the Pixel 4, and the latest Leisure Suit Larry point and click adventure game. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of October 14th, 2019.

Games

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Bad North is a beautiful RTS coming to Android this month, and you can pre-register right now

Bad North: Jotunn Edition is a premium RTS roguelike that contains striking art and exceptional strategic gameplay. The gameplay revolves around real-time mechanics, where survival is often the best victory condition you can hope for. The game offers a unique setup where each island in the game is procedurally generated, which means each playthrough should offer a unique experience. Amazingly the gameplay is very deep despite the minimal design, which is probably why Bad North was one of the more notable indie games released last year.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Headed South

Android Police coverage: [Update: It works] Headed South is a Motion Sense game for Pixel 4 from Monument Valley's creators [APK Download]

Headed South is a new release from Ustwo, the creators of Monument Valley. This game is a collaborative effort between Ustwo and Google, and so it ties into Google's new Quick Gestures for the Pixel 4. This means you'll have to own a Pixel 4 to play for now, and despite a rocky start for Google's new Quick Gestures, it would appear that the launch issues experienced this week can be mitigated by closing all Quick Gestures apps before jumping in, so the game is playable, though performance is lackluster.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry

Android Police coverage: Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry is a return to form for the series, and it's finally available on Android

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry is the latest entry in the series, though the arrival on Android is a little late when compared to the PC and console releases. Still, a late arrival does not mean a bad game, and so if you're a fan of the Leisure Suit Larry series, I'm glad to report that Wet Dreams Don't Dry offers a return to form filled with raunchy humor and challenging puzzles. It's also worth noting that this title exists as a free-to-play demo with a single IAP that unlocks the entirety of the title. So if you don't mind adult humor, and find that you enjoy challenging point and click adventure games, Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry is easily one of the better releases in the series.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $14.99 a piece (single IAP, full game unlock)

MONOLISK

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Monolisk is a new dungeon crawler available for pre-registration, and it looks great

It was previously announced that Monolisk would arrive on the Play Store on October 15th, and the developer has kept its word, which means everyone is free to play through this unique dungeon crawler as of this week. Movement is controlled by tapping on the screen, and the gameplay revolves around hacking and slashing your way through dungeons with one of five customizable heroes. The interesting bit is that there's a level creator built into the game, where you can share your creations with other players, which appears to be the entire point of this title. Think Mario Maker mixed with a dungeon crawler that contains card-based mechanics, and you're getting close.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $69.99

Zombieland: Double Tapper

Android Police coverage: Zombieland: Double Tapper is a F2P idle game that serves double-duty as an advertisement

Zombieland: Double Tapper is a branded title that ties into the Zombieland: Double Tap movie released in theatres on the 18th. If you couldn't tell by the name, this is an idle game, and yes, it's filled to the brim with heavy monetization. This means you can expect loot boxes for three separate item types, not to mention two types of in-game currency and plenty of extra in-app purchases for powerups. While the idle tapping gameplay can be enjoyable in short bursts, the intentions of this release are clear.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Coloristic 2

Coloristic 2 is a minimal puzzler where you'll have to think logically to solve challenges by dragging multiple paths on a grid. You draw these paths with the goal of filling the entire board, but you'll have to do this by stretching each line until its number reaches zero, which means the placement of your paths is key. The setup is simple enough to understand, but of course, solving each stage is quite the challenge, which is what makes this game so enjoyable.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

BonVoyage!

BonVoyage is a tile movement game, but unlike similar releases, it offers 3D graphics where you'll have to reconnect the tiles in each level. The presentation is superb, and even though the gameplay sounds simple, it's actually very challenging. There are more than 70 levels to explore, and there are even 20 extra levels that you can download as free DLC. There's even an optional hard mode, but I can't say that I found it necessary, though it should expand the longevity of the game for the dedicated players out there.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Knightfall

Knightfall comes from o3one kinetics, the developer of AFK Heroes, Access Code, and Into the Abyss. This release is an idle RPG, which is a popular genre right now, and the gameplay is pretty good. The only odd thing about this title is that the main character looks suspiciously like Shovel Knight. Why the dev chose to go with a design that looks so similar, I do not know, but at least the premium idle gameplay is enjoyable if you like idle mechanics.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Bouncer Story

Bouncer Story is an action game where you'll fill the role of a bouncer as he tries to work off his debt to the mafia. This means you'll have to keep a watchful eye on potential customers as they line up to enter the bar. There are multiple story paths, so there's a good bit of replayability, and there's even a bunch of side quests that should keep players busy while they work their way through the main story. Of course, you'll have to upgrade the bouncer's skills as you play, which is the key to beating the game. So make sure you bring a tough attitude and a watchful eye so that you can finally pay off your debt in full.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Human Heroes Curie on Matter

Human Heroes Curie on Matter is yet another release in the educational Human Heroes franchise, and this time around, you'll get to interact with Marie Curie instead of Albert Einstein. Primarily this title offers a mini-game collection with a few interactive stories sprinkled in-between. So if you're looking for a polished educational game that deals with the states of matter, this is the game for you.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Slaughter 3: The Rebels

Slaughter 3: The Rebels is a 3rd-person action game where you'll play as a lone soldier tasked with clearing out an overrun prison. There are many enemy types to kill, and of course, there's also a wide selection of weapons to choose from, and while there is a story that evolves as you play, I can't say it's all that interesting. The primary focus of this title is running and gunning, and luckily this gameplay holds its own. While there's no denying that this is a rather generic release, it's still fun to play during your downtime.

Monetization: $5.00 / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Vectronom

Vectronom is a minimal 3D riddle game that sports an exceptional soundtrack. The gameplay offers an ever-changing experience where you'll have to find your path through the world to the beat of the game's music. While this sounds easy enough, this is a challenging release, so make sure you're prepared for a psychedelic experience like no other.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

roadcrash.io

Lucky Cat Studios' roadcrash.io combines the fun of a classic racing game with the outright craziness of an io release. It will be your job to smash into as many racers as possible to collect coins, which can then be used to purchase more cars that can then be merged to create an even better vehicle. While the graphics may not be great, the gameplay holds its own for sure.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Idle Casino Manager

Idle Casino Manager is just that, and idle tapper, and it's currently in early access. The goal of the game is to, of course, build your very own casino empire by tapping on the screen endlessly. The gameplay is easy enough to pick up, though it does grow stale quickly. At the very least, this is a game that does not require an internet connection so that you can enjoy the game during your commute without worry, so I guess that's something.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Idle Fish Aquarium

I don't know what it is about the idle genre, but there's already a surplus of these titles available on the Play Store, and yet they just keep on coming. Idle Fish Aquarium is, of course, an idle game themed around the hobby of managing aquariums, and unlike many idle games, this title isn't filled with in-app purchases. So at the very least, you know this game isn't a money-sink, but as always, the idle gameplay means that once you get started, you won't have to play that much to advance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $2.99

Draw Race

Draw Race is a new release form VOODOO, a publisher that loves to stuff advertisements in its titles. In this particular release, you can expect casual gameplay where you'll draw vehicles, and then you'll get to race them competitively. Any drawing will do, but you'll want to take into account the game's physics when designing, or else you may have trouble racing. Trial and error is the winning strategy here, so make sure you bring your drawing skills, or else it may be game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 a piece

Alluris

Alluris is a card-based game similar in style to the many Reigns titles out there, though you can expect a deeper experience in this release. Essentially this title is a roguelike where you swipe left or right on the cards displayed to make decisions, and thanks to the breadth of the game, there's quite a lot to explore. I also appreciate the this is listed as a free-to-play title so that people can experience the game before they choose to unlock it in its entirety through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

LEGO® DUPLO® WORLD

Lego Duplo World is apparently aligned with the Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework, so it's clear that this release is intended for educational purposes. Sadly it would appear that game crashes when you boot it up, which shows it isn't ready for prime time just yet. More or less, this is a mini-game collection designed to encourage creativity for children ages five and under. Hopefully, the crashing issue will be sorted quickly so that people can finally jump in and experience the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $7.99

Potion Punch 2: Fantasy Cooking Adventures

Potion Punch 2: Fantasy Cooking Adventures is an adorable food and beverage service game where you'll merge ingredients, to then distribute food to your patrons. Much like any service game, the gameplay revolves around combining items so that you can serve them as fast as possible to ensure your customers don't get angry. The happier your customers, the more money you'll make, which is necessary to grow your businesses regularly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $94.99

Theme Solitaire - Tower TriPeaks

Theme Solitaire - Tower TriPeaks mixes together the fun of solitaire with a tower building game. The title stars many familiar fairy tale characters, most likely because they are available for free thanks to public-domain. But since this is a game chock full of IAPs, you'd think more money could have been spent on designing original characters. While I can say the gameplay can be enjoyable, both the tower building aspect and the solitaire gameplay, it's difficult not to notice the bland characters that show up in just about every F2P game out there.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.00

Arena Allstars

Arena Allstars is a new auto-chess game designed for quick matches that are over in less than ten minutes, and the entire game plays vertically, which means you can enjoy the title one-handed, thus making this a solid release for those playing on the go. There's even an endless mode coming soon, which should provide a ton of replayability outside of the primary team-based co-op mode.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Mirage Memorial Global

Mirage Memorial Global is yet another waifu collection game that contains a questionable translation, and of course, the description on the Play Store doesn't even describe what kind of game this is. Apparently, the Play Store category listed at the top of the page states that this is a card game, and yet it's actually an RPG that contains huge 50v50 battles. There's over 100 waifus to collect, and of course, there's a dating mechanic where you can take your collected characters to a cafe or a spa.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Stellaris: Galaxy Command, Sci-Fi, space strategy

Stellaris: Galaxy Command is the latest title from Paradox Interactive, but sadly it's only a beta release, so you'll have to navigate to this page to gain access. There's also a chance you may not get in since this is a limited beta. I'm also sad to say that this title offers exactly what you would expect of a branded F2P release, so if you were hoping for a premium sci-fi game, think again. It's clear that Stellaris: Galaxy Command is yet another cash grab stuffed with in-app purchases, so yeah, nothing to get too excited about really, it's just more of the same greedy monetization wrapped in a new skin.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Phase 10: World Tour

Phase 10: World Tour mixes together rummy with UNO, which is hardly a surprise since this is a release that comes from Mattel. Each phase of the game has its own set of cards to collect, and as you finish your sets, you'll throw them down, much like rummy, and once a phase's set is complete, the phase is finished. The players that emptied their cards during this phase will move on, and everyone else will have to try again in the next phase. It's a bit of an odd setup, though it makes more sense once you play a bit, so if you're a fan of UNO and rummy, then you'll probably want to check out Mattel's Phase 10: World Tour.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

PvPets: Tank Battle Royale

PvPets: Tank Battle Royale is just that, a battle royale game themed around tanks and pets. It's a rather adorable set up, but like most games of this nature, it is free-to-play, which means it's monetized to the hilt. Each match can contain up to 20 players and should last about three minutes, which makes this a great option for those that don't have much time to spare for a match, I just with the monetization was better.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

