If you're on the lookout for a stylus-toting smartphone, the Galaxy Note series has traditionally been your only option. Unfortunately, these cost a pretty penny (except for the Note 3 Neo which Samsung sold for a hot minute), so customers on a budget were left out. LG has targetted the Note customer on a budget with the LG Stylo 5, and AT&T just announced its own variant, the Stylo 5+.

While the Stylo 5+ is technically an upgrade to the Stylo 5 (which Corbin reviewed), it makes the OnePlus 7T Pro seem like a significant update over the 7 Pro. I pored over the specs and there only seem to be two changes when compared to the Stylo 5 — it's a bit chunkier (6.33" x 3.09" x 0.34" compared to 6.30" x 3.06" x 0.33") and has an upgraded 8MP front-facing camera (up from 5MP).

This 6.2-inch 1080p "phablet" (do we still say that?) is powered by a crusty Snapdragon 450 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie. Thankfully, it has a decently-sized 3500mAh battery that charges over USB-C.

The Stylo 5+ is now available online and offline through AT&T at a price of $300 — a $50-$80 premium over the regular Stylo 5. However, this can be paid over the span of 30 months interest-free if need be.