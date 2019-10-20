Ever since Google purchased fellow map maker Waze in 2013, crowdsourced contribution features have slowly made their way to Maps. We've been seeing this support grow with the ability for users to report things like speed traps, slowdowns, and just last month, road construction. Now Google's formally recognizing that construction expansion, as well as announcing the addition of a few other obstructions.

To add an incident report of your own, tap the button located below the volume controls in Maps. Choosing one of the available report types will automatically add an icon to Maps that is visible to all users. In an approach reminiscent of Gmail's 'Undo Send' feature, users can undo submissions during a brief window. This streamlined submission process should reduce distraction while navigating.

Previously available categories—crashes, speed traps, and traffic slowdowns—will be joined by the option to report construction sites (if you didn't get that yet), lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects blocking the road. Expanded incident reporting will begin rolling out globally to Maps users on Android and iOS this week.