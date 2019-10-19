True wireless earphones don't necessarily mean you need to break the bank, and Mobvoi's TicPods Free are a good example, as they offer good value for less than $100. Their price has just dropped to $80, which is considerably lower compared to Apple's AirPods.

The TicPods Free offer four hours of playback time, and their charging case can extend it to an impressive 18 hours. Unfortunately, the latter works with a MicroUSB port, instead of a more modern USB-C connector. In our review, we appreciated their sound quality and battery life but found the touch controls to be somehow unreliable.

Initially priced at $130, the TicPods Free are a real bargain now that they've dropped to just $80. Both Lava and Navy colors are available on Amazon for this price, but the Ice one isn't sold by the retailer. You can still get it from other vendors or Mobvoi's website, but you'll have to pay a $90 to $100 for them.