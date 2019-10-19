

When a noteworthy smartphone launches, there are a few predictable events one can expect — like a controversial hot-take from David and a torture test from JerryRigEverything. While the editorial may still be in the works, the OnePlus 7T just underwent Zack's blades in a durability test — and it didn't fare too well.

The test starts out as usual, with the front Gorilla Glass scratching between levels 6 and 7, and the display surviving being held to an open flame. The bend test is where things go south — the 'frosted glass' back of the phone cracks almost as soon as Zack starts bending it. He theorizes that this is a consequence of the circular camera hole, given the fact that the OnePlus 7 Pro survived a similar bend test last year earlier this year, and that sounds like a plausible explanation.

I can't help but hope that OnePlus would revert to a more durable material on the back of its devices since it isn't like there's wireless charging to necessitate the flimsy glass back, but I don't see that realistically happening.

You can check out the JerryRigEverything durability test above, and don't forget to read Ryne's review of the OnePlus 7T, where he evaluates the value proposition this "upper-mid-range" flagship device offers.