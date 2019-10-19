Arlo makes some of the best security cameras on the markets. However, its products are also relatively pricey, especially when it comes to the Ultra models. However, thanks to this deal on a two-camera bundle, you can save $85 on the regular price and pay $515 for a complete system.

The bundle includes two cameras, as well as the base station, to connect them to your router. The units are fully cordless, thanks to their built-in rechargeable batteries, which last up to two months on a single charge. The cameras pack some neat features like 4K and HDR video, night vision with built-in spotlights, two-way audio, motion sensing, and a siren.

The free one-year Arlo Smart Premier service lets you save up to 30 days of footage on the cloud. You can also store recordings locally using the hub's microSD card slot.

In our review, we appreciated the camera's video quality and features but were outraged by their price. Thankfully, the markdown should help alleviate this, helping you save $85 compared to the MSRP.