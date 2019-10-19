OnePlus is on a roll this year, already bringing Android 10 to last year's phones. The OnePlus 6 and 6T received a new Open Beta that, among other things, brings that oh-so-sweet upgrade. That's not all, however, so check out the changelog below.
- System
- Upgraded to Android 10
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Smart display
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)
- Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)
Last month, OnePlus promised that it would roll out Android 10 by month's end. Though we're halfway through October now, at least the update is going out. But let's move on, shall we, because that's one juicy changelog.
Obviously, it upgrades the phones to Android 10, which has some UI refreshes, a new gesture model, and changes to permissions. Furthermore, there are new OxygenOS customization options — like changing the icon shape for the Quick Settings and using the Smart Display feature — which everybody loves. Finally, there's now a centralized hub for your games and the ability to block spam by keywords in your Messages app, too.
It's worth keeping in mind that this is a beta, so OnePlus warns that it may not be quite as stable as the regular branch. If things aren't working out for you, there are instructions on how to downgrade back to Pie and then you can wait for the official OTA. Also, this build is only for the unlocked 6/6T, so Tmo 6T users will have to wait. And since this is a beta, OnePlus is looking for your feedback to help find bugs, fix oddities, and maybe improve some things before the stable version goes out.
