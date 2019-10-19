Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have an exclusive Pokémon release intended for use on the Pixel 4, a new image editor from our very own Corbin Davenport, and a pleasant interval timer designed for high-intensity training. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

PhotoStack - Convert, resize, and watermark images

PhotoStack comes from our very own Corbin Davenport, a quality writer for the site, and a competent developer as well. Not only has he helped with the development of AP, but he also created a new image editor for Android designed to process multiple images at once. It's also worth noting that this app is open source under the GPLv3 license, which means it's free to use. There's also an official website so you can use the service from your desktop. So if you'd like to pull an excess of images from your devices, a URL, or prominent cloud services in one go, Corbin has you covered with the free release of PhotoStack.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hiitmi - Interval Timer

Hiitmi - Interval Timer is a fitness app designed to time high-intensity training to ensure that you get the most out of your workouts. You can create your own exercises to share with friends, and you can also listen to music while training through this app. This is a free release, and there are no advertisements to be found, so if you're looking for a timer app to help you train that won't break the bank, you should probably give Hiitmi - Interval Timer a try, especially since it's free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Disney Movie Insiders

Disney Movie Insiders is a new release that offers Insider Members unique perks such as discounts on movie tickets. Conveniently you can use this app to purchase movie tickets and check showtimes, and you can also explore Disney's entire catalog to see if there's anything out on video that appeals to your interests. So if you love all things Disney and would like to stay up to date with its movies and straight-to-video content, Disney Movie Insiders is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

GoDaddy Polaris

GoDaddy Polaris is the beta version of the stable app, and since it was released on the Play Store this week, this means you can finally test out v4.0 for Android before it makes its stable debut. So if you're curious to see what GoDaddy has up its sleeves and don't mind using beta software, you should probably install GoDaddy Polaris while it still offers a first-look at v4.0.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BBC Own It

BBC Own It is some sort of feel-good app that offers advice and tips through a keyboard designed to help users communicate with ease. There's even an area for personal diary entries, but of course, this is a release that's only available to UK users, so if you live outside of the region, you won't be able to use this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Omnipass

Apparently, Omnipass is some sort of student card that's used for public transit, and this app allows users to store their cards digitally on their phones for convenience. This way, you'll always have your card with you as long as you always carry your phone. You can also expect a few extra features, such as deals from the service's many partners and an easy way to redeem vouchers.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Practical English Usage 4e

Practical English Usage 4e comes from Oxford University Press and offers over 600 entries that cover common problems in the English language. These entries incorporate spoken and written grammar, vocabulary, spelling and pronunciation, formal and informal language, and British-American differences, all through simple explanations. So if you struggle when writing English, Practical English Usage 4e is an app you should probably take a closer look at.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $30.99 a piece

Piano - music games to play & learn songs for free

Piano - music games to play & learn songs for free is, of course, a new piano app released this week, and it offers thousands of piano classics for free for its realistic piano keyboard, and all of these tunes are offered in HD sound. More or less, this is an app designed to help people learn how to play the piano, and you'll learn this skill by playing existing songs through several keyboards available within the app.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $38.99

NYT Cooking

NYT Cooking appears to be the paper's answer to the many foodie apps on the Play Store, though it looks like the majority of content in this release is locked behind in-app purchases. This makes it difficult to enjoy the app since everything is so expensive, and when coupled with the buggy interface, I would recommend waiting a bit before jumping in. While it's nice to see an area to store all of your favorite recipes, this app still needs a lot of work.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $39.99

Boom: Music Player with 3D Surround Sound and EQ

There are already a plethora of music apps available on the Play Store, though it can be difficult to find the more reliable options. Boom: Music Player is a quality release that offers 3D surround sound, tons of bass, and an advanced equalizer. You can also expect broad support for many different file types, such as AIFF, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, and DSF. So if you're the sort that enjoys high-end audio when out on the go, you'll probably want to check out Boom: Music Player.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Foodvisor: Calorie Counter, Food Diary & Diet Plan

Foodvisor isn't a new release, but since we've yet to cover, I figured it was about time it was mentioned in a roundup. Just this week, the developers of the app added a redesigned homepage, though it would seem there are bugs included with this release, which is why there are so many one-star reviews. As always, changing designs can be detrimental, which is why proper testing is necessary, something Foodvisor clearly needs more of. Hopefully, these fixes will come soon so people can enjoy what is otherwise a useful nutrition coach you can keep in your pocket.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $6.49 - $59.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Pokémon Wave Hello

Android Police coverage: [Update: It works] Headed South is a Motion Sense game for Pixel 4 from Monument Valley's creators [APK Download]

Ustwo Studios has teamed up with Google to create an exclusive title for the Pixel 4 called Pokémon Wave Hello. Clearly, this is a Pokémon-themed release that ties into the Pixel 4's Motion Sense quick gestures. Sadly it would appear that some of the kinks have yet to be worked out for Google's new gestures, and so this title won't work correctly if you have any other Motion Sense apps open. When you get this app working, you can expect to wave at, pet, and charge some of your favorite Pokémon through hand gestures.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Philips Hue Sync

Philips Hue Sync is a tie-in app for Philips' Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Through the Sync Box, you can connect your Philips smart lights, and then you can control them all through this app. So if you've bought into Philips' many smart light options and would like to sync every one of these lights in your house, this app is what you'll need to control your Sync Box setup.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mi Pay

Mi Pay is a new release from Xiaomi, but it's only available outside of the US, which means many of us won't be able to use it. It would seem the app was designed as a competitor to every other payment app out there, most likely installed by default on the majority of Xiaomi devices. The fact that the app is now available on the Play Store just means that people can easily update the app without having to worry about carrier updates.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.