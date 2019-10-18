Google's been making a push for platform-agnostic RCS messaging for some time now, but carriers haven't always been the most cooperative partners. That apparently continues to be the case, as a T-Mobile representative has confirmed that Pixel 4 devices purchased from the carrier won't support the standard at launch.

Earlier this year, the T-Mobile support gave a definitive negative answer on the status of RCS on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, flatly saying that they "won't support RCS messaging." When asked whether the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will support RCS, a representative on Twitter stated that "the new T-Mobile Pixels do not support RCS at this time." There's wiggle room in the phrasing, but it's not clear whether the carrier plans to add support at a later date.

  • Thanks:
  • Thomas

Verizon has confirmed that the Pixel 4 won't have RCS support on its network at launch, either.

The Pixel 4 "will not yet be RCS supported by VZ at launch," Verizon's customer service writes on Twitter. That language implies that the feature will come later, but it's a shame it won't be available out of the gate.

  • Thanks:
  • Matt