Google's been making a push for platform-agnostic RCS messaging for some time now, but carriers haven't always been the most cooperative partners. That apparently continues to be the case, as a T-Mobile representative has confirmed that Pixel 4 devices purchased from the carrier won't support the standard at launch.

Hey there, Thomas. Great question! No, the new T-Mobile Pixels do not support RCS at this time. DM us with additional questions. Thanks! https://t.co/xa3Nj2eHVd ^AlishaCombs — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) October 15, 2019

Earlier this year, the T-Mobile support gave a definitive negative answer on the status of RCS on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, flatly saying that they "won't support RCS messaging." When asked whether the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will support RCS, a representative on Twitter stated that "the new T-Mobile Pixels do not support RCS at this time." There's wiggle room in the phrasing, but it's not clear whether the carrier plans to add support at a later date.