Google's been making a push for platform-agnostic RCS messaging for some time now, but carriers haven't always been the most cooperative partners. That apparently continues to be the case, as a T-Mobile representative has confirmed that Pixel 4 devices purchased from the carrier won't support the standard at launch.
Hey there, Thomas. Great question! No, the new T-Mobile Pixels do not support RCS at this time. DM us with additional questions. Thanks! https://t.co/xa3Nj2eHVd ^AlishaCombs
— T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) October 15, 2019
Earlier this year, the T-Mobile support gave a definitive negative answer on the status of RCS on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, flatly saying that they "won't support RCS messaging." When asked whether the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will support RCS, a representative on Twitter stated that "the new T-Mobile Pixels do not support RCS at this time." There's wiggle room in the phrasing, but it's not clear whether the carrier plans to add support at a later date.
Verizon has confirmed that the Pixel 4 won't have RCS support on its network at launch, either.
Ouch! We're so sorry to have contributed to this confusion. You are so right, the Pixel 3 (by Google) does support RCS, as does Samsung's S9. The Pixel 4 (also by Google, not Samsung 😬) will not yet be RCS supported by VZ at launch. We will let you know if anything changes! ^KAD
— Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) October 17, 2019
The Pixel 4 "will not yet be RCS supported by VZ at launch," Verizon's customer service writes on Twitter. That language implies that the feature will come later, but it's a shame it won't be available out of the gate.
