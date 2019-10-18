Sony makes great active-noise cancellation (ANC) headphones, and the WH-1000XM3 is its best pair yet. Once in a while, and for brief periods of time, it's come down in price to about $300. Most of the time, however, it usually sells for $350. The same eBay seller we covered earlier in June is back to selling refurbished units for just $200, a full $150 off full price.

When our Richard Gao reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM3 earlier this year, he crowned it over the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and lauded it for its premium look and comfort, fantastic sound, excellent noise cancellation, and long battery life. The only negative was its expensive $350 asking price. This great eBay deal negates the price barrier.

Both colors — black and silver — are selling for $200, and they're noted as being limited in quantity. The eBay seller, secondipity, has 99.1% positive feedback with thousands of lifetime ratings. Since these are refurbished units, be aware they may arrive with some light scratches or scuff marks. The seller offers a 90-day warranty with free return shipping.

I've been using my black WH-1000XM3 since September of last year for music and PC gaming, and I couldn't agree more with Richard's assessment. It's simply fantastic.

Head over to eBay to grab a pair before supplies run out.