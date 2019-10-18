While the OnePlus 7T still isn't available in the US more than three weeks after its announcement, we’ve already started receiving detailed leaks about upcoming phones from the Chinese brand. Renders of the OnePlus 8 surfaced not too long ago, courtesy of Steve McFly — popularly known by his Twitter handle @OnLeaks and for his solid track record — and now similar images of the OnePlus 8 Pro have been shared by the same source.

One of the biggest takeaways from these renders is the absence of a pop-up selfie camera which OnePlus popularized with its two Pro models for 2019. The motorized — and arguably more fragile — selfie camera is said to be replaced by a hole-punch camera sitting on the top-left corner of the display, much like the Galaxy S10 line. Talking about the display, the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 90Hz curved panel, akin to the 7T Pro, measuring 6.65 inches — a hair smaller than its predecessor. The high refresh rate can be taken for granted since OnePlus recently said that it's bringing the feature to all its future phones. Plus, the screen now appears to have symmetrical top and bottom bezels, while the side bezels remain out of sight, thanks to those curves.

On the flip side, there is an additional 3D TOF (time of flight) sensor to presumably enhance the handset’s depth-sensing capabilities, again following the likes of the Galaxy Note 10+. It should help in improving depth mapping for portrait shots and AR applications. This TOF sensor sits outside the main camera housing that still has three cameras of unknown resolutions and specifications.

The 8 Pro is expected to be taller and narrower by a few millimeters, according to this report. These physical changes are likely since the OnePlus 7T also underwent a similar trimming exercise to include a taller 20:9 display.

According to the report, the OnePlus 8 Pro will go official on January 23 next year for a starting price of ₹49,990 (~$700) for the 8GB+128GB base variant. It goes without saying that these availability details shouldn’t be trusted as is, and we must wait until a few weeks before the actual launch to get more definitive information.