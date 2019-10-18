OnePlus' latest 7T may have earned high marks in our recent review, but there was one major catch: you couldn't actually buy one here in the 'states. As of today, that's no longer a problem, as sales have opened for the OnePlus 7T in the US. For just $599, you can pick up OnePlus' latest phone through both the company's own storefront and T-Mobile.

In case you've forgotten about the phone following the frenzy of Pixel 4 news, the OnePlus 7T is a return to a slightly smaller form factor here in the US, since we skipped out on the OnePlus 7 last cycle. If you were among those who found the 7 Pro a bit too chunky, the 7T is just slightly smaller.

Spec-wise, you get a Snapdragon 855 Pro, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of (UFS 3.0) storage. Unlike the 7 Pro, it bumps the screen resolution back down to a 1080p-equivalent (2400x1080), though the OLED display can break 1,000 nits for better outdoor visibility. The camera is a bit different this time around — both better and worse — with a new 2x telephoto "zoom" and a super macro mode for up-close shots.

To top it all off, the 7T is already running Android 10, so you don't have to wait around for an update to enjoy this latest version. Though there's still no IP rating or headphone jack, it is "just" $599.

Note that if you'd like to save a little on top of that price, we've got a referral link that can snag you an extra $10 off for your purchase, should you pick it up with an accessory or other OnePlus swag, like the first-party cases or the new olive green Bullets Wireless 2 headphones.

You can purchase the OnePlus 7T at the retailers below: