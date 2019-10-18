Despite our fascination with all things Google-made this week, other phones do continue to exist. The newest devices in Motorola's mid-range G series, expected to launch later this month, have cropped up in some new leaks, showing off a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor.

According to WinFuture, the Moto G8 Plus will pack a Snapdragon 665 along with a 6.3-inch, 1080p display and a 4,000 milliamp-hour battery. It's also still got a headphone jack. In addition to the 48-megapixel primary shooter, there's a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle "action camera" as seen previously in the Motorola One Action, a five-megapixel depth sensor, and laser autofocus.

Dutch publication Mobielkopen has information on the non-Plus Moto G8 (which is presumably just called the Moto G8, although it could also be branded as the G8 Play). It looks to be very similar to the G8 Plus, with the only apparent differences being a slightly larger notch and the lack of laser autofocus.

Mobielkopen says the phones are expected to be unveiled at an event in Brazil on October 24.