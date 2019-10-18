The original Echo Plus is a bit old at this point, as it was originally released in late 2017, but it's still a powerful speaker with the added bonus of functioning as a smart home hub. For today only, you can grab one for just $50 — 67% off the original price, and 50% off the last official price of $99.99.

The Echo Plus is a slightly-taller version of the original Amazon Echo, with more powerful speakers (a 2.5" downward-firing woofer and 0.8" tweeter). The main advantage over the regular Echo is that the Plus has a built-in Zigbee hub, so it can act as a bridge between many types of smart home devices and your home network.

You can buy the Echo Plus from the link below. The sale ends at the end of today, or whenever stock runs out.