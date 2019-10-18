A few weeks ago, several Google apps added a nifty gesture that allows you to quickly switch between your accounts. It started with Maps, then Drive, Contacts, and Gmail followed suit. Now two other apps are bringing the same change: Keep and the Google app.
With Keep version 5.19.391 (APK Mirror) — and the more recent 5.19.411 (APK Mirror) — you can simply swipe up or down on your account avatar in the top right. This will switch between the different Google accounts on your phone and load the notes associated with it. The animation is the same smooth one we saw with Gmail — no unnecessary loading or cards.
The story is different for the Google app. We've received one tip about the gesture on v10.77.5 beta (APK Mirror), but we can't replicate it on our end. For our tipster, swiping on the top right avatar switches between his accounts, but there's a wait time as the Discover feed loads content for him. It's also not working very reliably. On our devices, the gesture doesn't do anything beside reload and update the feed on the same account, no matter where or how we swipe.
If you want to try the new gesture, you can grab the latest Keep v5.19.411 (APK Mirror) and Google app v10.77.5 beta (APK Mirror). The former should work for everyone, the latter might require a server-side switch for the swipe to be enabled.
- Thanks:
- Samarth Verma
