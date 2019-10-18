



According to a recent report making its rounds on the internet, the in-display fingerprint sensor in the Galaxy S10 doesn't offer much in the way of security if you are using the wrong accessories. For one UK couple using an inexpensive "gel" screen protector (or case, it isn't immediately clear which), their cheap accessory compromised the phone's fingerprint recognition capabilities by allowing any finger to unlock the phone, eliminating the security offered by the in-display reader.

For a bit of context, there are two types of in-display fingerprint readers out there: optical and ultrasonic. Some companies have championed that the ultrasonic varieties are more secure than the optical versions, which are supposed to be slightly easier to fool. The Galaxy S10's solution is an ultrasonic system made by Qualcomm.

This was first reported by The Sun, and there are a few incongruities in the original story like an apparent confusion between the highly technical terms "screen protector," "cover," and "case," but the gist seems to be that a couple purchased a cheap accessory from eBay, and the proper operation of the in-display fingerprint sensor ceased while it was being used, allowing any fingerprint access to the phone.

There are some lingering questions, like if the fingerprints were re-registered after applying the accessory — claimed at times to be a screen protector and at others to be a case — or if the incongruities in the original story indicate some type of accessory misuse. Some have speculated that an "air gap" in the cheap accessory may be to blame, giving the sensor identical data through the screen protector/cover/case/whatever regardless of the finger applied. For our part, we've tried to reproduce the effect on our own Galaxy S10 models here at Android Police with cheap sources of flexible transparent plastic at hand, and we haven't been able to succeed.

We reached out to Samsung for comment and were provided the following statement:

"We are investigating this issue and will be deploying a software patch soon. We encourage any customers with questions or who need support downloading the latest software to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”

In the meantime, consider sticking to higher-quality screen protectors and cases on your Galaxy S10 until this is sorted, and take off that cheap eBay special you're using now.