Although OnePlus did right by its users by quickly rolling out Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 Pro just 18 days after Google's own rollout of Android 10 to its Pixel devices, it was a messy and bug-ridden update that was clearly rushed. Fortunately, the company made amends by releasing a second update almost a month later that addressed many of the issues. OnePlus seems to feel confident about its update because now, the latest build of Oxygen OS is finally available for direct download from the company's website.

The newest build of Oxygen OS with Android 10 for the OnePlus Pro 7 is 10.0.1.GM21AA and it brings along numerous fixes and enhancements. Here's the full changelog:



System • Upgraded to Android 10

• Brand new UI design

• Enhanced location permissions for privacy

• New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

• General bug fixes and improvements Full Screen Gestures



• Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

• Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps Game Space



• New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual info

• Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Contextual info) Message



• Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings

Camera

• Improved photo quality

The company goes into a bit more detail in its support thread.

If you haven't received the latest build of Oxygen OS through the OTA process yet and would rather perform the update yourself, you can download the 2GB file from here. Then simply follow the instructions posted in the "Update Software Build Manually" section.

Should you find any bugs that OnePlus hasn't addressed yet, be sure to let them know in its support forum.