Getting your hands on a decent 4K TV shouldn't have to set you back a mortgage payment or two. Yes, they can be pricey, but if you keep your eye out for the right opportunity, you may find a killer deal, just like today's offer. For a limited time, Target has an Element 55" 4K Android TV for only $215 (50% off).

This Element 55" television features a 4K LED display and 3 HDMI inputs for connecting your favorite peripherals. It's powered by Android TV, so you'll have access to the Play Store, Assistant, voice controls, and integrated Chromecast support.

While this offer is a borderline steal at only $215, Android TV isn't perfect. If you'd still like to cash in on this excellent deal and bolster your new television's software experience, you can always hook up your favorite streaming box via the available HDMI ports.